The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair
July 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
