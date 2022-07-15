You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair

July 15, 2022

The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.

