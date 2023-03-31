April is National County Government Month, and Barnstable County is using it to highlight local efforts to protect the region’s water resources. County Senior Environmental Specialist Brian Baumgaertel joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss programs including the low-interest loan program “Aquifund” that can help replace aging systems, testing services, and combatting PFAS.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Highlights Water for April
March 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
