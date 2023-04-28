April is National County Government Awareness month and Barnstable County officials are using the opportunity to highlight local services that are protecting regional water resources. County Water Quality Laboratory Director Dan White joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the lab keeps local water resources safe, including testing for growing contaminants of concern and PFAS.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Water Lab Director Talks Safety Testing, PFAS and More
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
