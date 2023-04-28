You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Water Lab Director Talks Safety Testing, PFAS and More

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Water Lab Director Talks Safety Testing, PFAS and More

April 28, 2023

April is National County Government Awareness month and Barnstable County officials are using the opportunity to highlight local services that are protecting regional water resources. County Water Quality Laboratory Director Dan White joins Sunday Journal to discuss how the lab keeps local water resources safe, including testing for growing contaminants of concern and PFAS.

