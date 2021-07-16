Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns to Cape Cod on Sunday, July 18. State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steve Xiarhos joined the program this week to discuss the event’s origins and meaning. Tony Shepley with Shepley Wood Products spoke about their partnership with the event, which honors local residents who died while serving in the armed forces, as well as all veterans from the Cape and Islands region.
Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen with Steve Xiarhos and Tony Shepley
July 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
