Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod executive director Ruth Provost drops by to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on the club and its programs. The club is currently open week days and offer educational opportunities and fun programs with extensive care to ensure the club is clean and safe for children across the Cape Cod.
Sunday Journal – Boys And Girls Club Of Cape Cod
February 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension – Fisheries & Aquaculture
- Sunday Journal – Boys And Girls Club Of Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Spaulding Rehabilitation
- Impeachment: House Managers Wrap Up 1st Full Day of Arguments
- Healey Supporting Racial Equity in Opioid Treatment
- Cape Cod 5 Providing $250,000 for Food and Housing Security
- Experts Urge Residents to Monitor Heart Health During Winter
- Baker Announces Two New Mass COVID Vaccination Sites
- Barnstable Seeking Input on Hyannis Public Spaces
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Updates Virus Testing Schedule
- Chatham, Harwich Kindergarten Registration to be Held in March
- US Officials: Pilot Error Caused Bryant Chopper Crash
- Senators to Hear Opening Arguments as Trump Fumes over Trial