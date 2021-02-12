You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Boys And Girls Club Of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Boys And Girls Club Of Cape Cod

February 12, 2021

Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod executive director Ruth Provost drops by to talk about the impact COVID-19 has had on the club and its programs. The club is currently open week days and offer educational opportunities and fun programs with extensive care to ensure the club is clean and safe for children across the Cape Cod.

