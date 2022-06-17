The Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, June 25 at the Hyannis Village Green. Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement with Cape Abilities James Barnes joined the show this week to summarize the fundraising event, along with the organization’s mission to provide resources to local residents with disabilities.
Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity
June 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity
