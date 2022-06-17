You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity

Sunday Journal – Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity

June 17, 2022

The Cape Abilities Walk for Opportunity returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, June 25 at the Hyannis Village Green. Vice President of Philanthropy and Engagement with Cape Abilities James Barnes joined the show this week to summarize the fundraising event, along with the organization’s mission to provide resources to local residents with disabilities.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 