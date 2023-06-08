America’s pastime has returned to the region, as the Cape Cod Baseball League starts off a new season. We were pleased to welcome Director of Broadcasting for the Cape League John Garner back onto the program this weekend to talk about the new year–which is the 100th CCBL season—-along with some of the potential stars of the sport residents and visitors to the Cape can watch this summer.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
June 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
