Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

June 8, 2023

America’s pastime has returned to the region, as the Cape Cod Baseball League starts off a new season. We were pleased to welcome Director of Broadcasting for the Cape League John Garner back onto the program this weekend to talk about the new year–which is the 100th CCBL season—-along with some of the potential stars of the sport residents and visitors to the Cape can watch this summer.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


