We will be joined by Greg Berman, a coastal geologist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and coastal processes specialist for the Woods Hole Sea Grant. Greg talks about the impact of climate change on Cape Cod, rising sea levels, low flood areas and a look to the future. He can be reached at gberman@barnstablecounty.org.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod & Climate Change
January 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
