The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension the “Education Department” for Barnstable and director Mike Maguire talks about the many programs and services it offers to Cape towns on topics as diverse as deer ticks to water quality and much more.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension
January 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension
- Sunday Journal – YMCA Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – MLK Commemoration Service
- Biden Picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary
- Schumer Urges Cabinet to Oust Trump
- Biden Win Confirmed after Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
- Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses
- Nantucket’s Sconset Beach Named a Top 25 Island Beach Worldwide
- Barnstable Municipal Airport Rebrands to Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- New Slow Zone to Protect Right Whales Off Martha’s Vineyard
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering Assistance with Health Insurance Enrollment
- Meeting Scheduled for Falmouth Complete Streets Project
- Governor Baker Denounces Violence in Washington