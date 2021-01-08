You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

January 8, 2021

The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension the “Education Department” for Barnstable and director Mike Maguire talks about the many programs and services it offers to Cape towns on topics as diverse as deer ticks to water quality and much more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 