Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Drops COVID Mandates Ahead of Summer

April 22, 2022

The nation has dropped its mask requirement for mass transit and Cape Cod Gateway Airport is among several local service providers following suit. Airport Manager Katie Servis joins Sunday Journal to discuss how they are safely moving into a “new normal” for customers, what the summer will look like for community engagement and events, and efforts to support local aviation education.

