The nation has dropped its mask requirement for mass transit and Cape Cod Gateway Airport is among several local service providers following suit. Airport Manager Katie Servis joins Sunday Journal to discuss how they are safely moving into a “new normal” for customers, what the summer will look like for community engagement and events, and efforts to support local aviation education.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Drops COVID Mandates Ahead of Summer
April 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Eastham Conservation Foundation’s Earth Day Cleanup
- Sunday Journal – Dogs for Better Lives
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Drops COVID Mandates Ahead of Summer
- Ex-Mayor of Fall River to Report to Prison Friday After Delay Rejected
- Biden Announces Heavy Artillery, Other Weapons for Ukraine
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport, CCRTA Relax Mask Mandates
- Xiarhos Announces Re-Election Run
- Hotel Business Travel Feeling Lingering Impacts of COVID
- Steamship Authority Announces Falmouth Solar Project
- Wellfleet May Acquire Maurice’s Campground for $6.5 Million
- Trial for Ex-Wampanoag Tribe Chair Cromwell Underway
- Moving Beyond Masks: Biden Toils to Put Pandemic Behind Him
- Baker Highlights Tax Cuts Amid Unprecedented Economic Inflation