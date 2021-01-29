Joining us will be Joyce Groemmer, the marketing/digital content manager of the Cape Cod Museum of Art and Benton Jones, the director of art. The discussion includes the history of the museum and upcoming exhibitions of interest to both younger and older folks.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum Of Art
January 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
