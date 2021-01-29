You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum Of Art

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Museum Of Art

January 29, 2021

Joining us will be Joyce Groemmer, the marketing/digital content manager of the Cape Cod Museum of Art and Benton Jones, the director of art. The discussion includes the history of the museum and upcoming exhibitions of interest to both younger and older folks.

