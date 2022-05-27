Summer on Cape Cod means the return of many traditions, including baseball across the region. We were pleased to welcome Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner back onto the program this week to break down the full 2022 campaign. John also spoke about the need for host families this season as well as the talent that residents and visitors see each year on the diamond.
Sunday Journal – Cape League Baseball League Preview
May 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape League Baseball League Preview
- ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Dies
- US Moves to Make Antiviral Drug More Available Against COVID
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Opens Urgent Access Clinic
- Steamship Authority Gears Up for Memorial Day Weekend
- State House Supports Funding for Sandwich, Barnstable Infrastructure
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Offering Pandemic-Relief Grants
- Biden Says “We Have to Act” After Texas School Shooting
- MassDOT Competing for Federal Money that Could Fund Canal Bridges
- US Safety, Savings Rules Set Stage for Baby Formula Shortage
- New Shark Center Opening in Provincetown
- Life Imitates Art: “Jaws” Extra Named Oak Bluffs Police Chief
- Barnstable County Budget Cuts Could Put Harwich I.T. Plans in Jeopardy