Sunday Journal – Cape League Baseball League Preview

May 27, 2022

Summer on Cape Cod means the return of many traditions, including baseball across the region. We were pleased to welcome Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner back onto the program this week to break down the full 2022 campaign. John also spoke about the need for host families this season as well as the talent that residents and visitors see each year on the diamond.

