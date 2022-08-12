You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore

The Cape Cod National Seashore’s outdoor amphitheater at the Salt Pond Visitor Center will soon host the Cape Symphony for a free, outdoor performance. The event begins at 7 pm on Friday, August 26, which Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak says brings fun for the whole family.

