Executive director of CARE for the Cape and Islands Jill Talladay came onto the program this week. In our conversation, she discussed the organization’s history and mission, along with the upcoming CARE for the Cape and Islands Day on October 21.
Sunday Journal – CARE For The Cape And Islands
August 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
