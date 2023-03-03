You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – CCRTA Investigating EV Expansion

Sunday Journal – CCRTA Investigating EV Expansion

March 3, 2023

The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is investigating plans that would get their fleet closer to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Administrator Tom Cahir said that consultant firm Hatch Associates will help map out the project including long-term maintenance. He added that with the Cape being a coastal community on the frontlines of climate change and warming seas, there is added need to invest in green energy locally.

