We’re talking with Duffy Health Center CEO Heidi Nelson and Sara Grambach, the Center’s Director of Development and Community Relations. We discuss the mission of Duffy Health Center in serving the needs of the homeless and families who have a variety of needs from housing, medical treatment to mental health.
Sunday Journal Chat with Duffy Health Center
November 27, 2020
