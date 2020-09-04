The 3rd Annual Ride for Opioid Addiction will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Event co-founders Jamie Pina and Karen Herrand are back on the program to talk about how last year’s event went and what changes are taking place for this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday Journal Chat with Roar Motorcycle Ride
September 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the U.S. Census Bureau
- US Unemployment Rate Falls to 8.4% Even as Hiring Slows
- B\Well Gets Green Light to Open for Business in Provincetown
- Chamber of Commerce Launches “Second Summer” Campaign
- Preliminary Results from Second Cape Cod Business Survey Released
- Depression, Anxiety Spike Amid Outbreak and Turbulent Times
- COVID-19 Forces Autumn Escape Bike Trek to Shift Gears
- Cape Cod Community College Launches Funding Campaign for STEM Building
- Mecenas Suspends State Representative Campaign
- State Disburses Lost Wages Assistance Benefits to Claimants
- Jackie O’s Island Getaway Sold to Land Preservation Groups
- Cape and Islands Free of Additional COVID-19 Deaths