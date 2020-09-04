You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with Roar Motorcycle Ride

Sunday Journal Chat with Roar Motorcycle Ride

September 4, 2020

The 3rd Annual Ride for Opioid Addiction will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Event co-founders Jamie Pina and Karen Herrand are back on the program to talk about how last year’s event went and what changes are taking place for this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

