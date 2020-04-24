You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Chat with the Cape Symphony

Sunday Journal Chat with the Cape Symphony

April 24, 2020

Michael Albaugh is the new executive director of the Cape Symphony and Conservatory and started the position in March. He discusses what it’s been like to take over in the midst of the pandemic and how they’re adapting.

