Sunday Journal – Co-Founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse

November 11, 2022

Amanda Converse of Love Live Local joined us once again on Sunday Journal this weekend. Her organization will be taking part in a showing of a documentary at the Cape Cinema in Dennis on November 16 at 7 p.m. She explained how the story relates to the trials and tribulations felt by local business owners amid the pandemic. Amanda also gave an outlook to the holiday shopping season within the region.

