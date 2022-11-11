Amanda Converse of Love Live Local joined us once again on Sunday Journal this weekend. Her organization will be taking part in a showing of a documentary at the Cape Cinema in Dennis on November 16 at 7 p.m. She explained how the story relates to the trials and tribulations felt by local business owners amid the pandemic. Amanda also gave an outlook to the holiday shopping season within the region.
Sunday Journal – Co-Founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse
November 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Disabled American Veterans
- Sunday Journal – Turkey Dinners for Those In Need with Community Action Committee
- Sunday Journal – Co-Founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse
- Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
- MassDOT Hosting Virtual Meeting on Bridge Replacements
- Advocates Raise Awareness for Veteran Benefits
- Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
- LISTEN: Buckley Talks Sheriff Win and Future of Office
- Falmouth Announces Fall Clothing and Textile Collection Event
- Senior Environment Corps Conducting Home Radon Testing
- Swish Foundation Announces Annual Basketball Tournament
- Harwich Considers Stipends to Boost Childcare Accessibility
- Virtual Job Fair Aims to Connect New England Employers, Job Seekers