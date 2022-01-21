You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – “Coffee @ The Kennedy Museum” Tackles Art, History and More

January 21, 2022

The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum has launched the “Coffee @ The Kennedy Museum” winter speaker series that will run 11 am on Wednesdays. Executive Director of the museum Wendy Northcross said the series will dive into several topics such as art and history, with its inaugural speaker artist Vanessa Hoheb discussing the restoration of the Statue of Liberty.

