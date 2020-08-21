You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Conversation with Heritage Museum and Gardens

Sunday Journal Conversation with Heritage Museum and Gardens

August 21, 2020

Heritage Museums and Gardens President and CEO Anne Scott-Putney joins us to talk about some of their programs and how busy they have been this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 