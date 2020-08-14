With the Cape and Islands experiencing a heatwave this summer, the ARL of Boston is stressing the importance of not leaving pets in vehicles. Communications Officer Mike Defina joins the program to also talk about how important it is to discard PPE appropriately so that pets won’t attempt to ingest them.
Sunday Journal Conversation with the ARL of Boston
August 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal Conversation with the ARL of Boston
- Provincetown Health Officials Providing Information on COVID-19 Test’s
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Updates Beach Information
- Swartz Discusses Barnstable Town Council Candidacy
- Keyes Critical of Proposed State Tax Increase
- Willow Street Railroad Crossing to be Replaced
- Ells Stresses Proper Barnstable Beach Etiquette
- Barnstable Police Advise of Cotuit Credit Card Skimmers
- State Sees Slight Increases in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths
- Truro Selects Robert Wood to be Next Town Manager
- Falmouth Town Hall Closed After Possible COVID-19 Exposure
- AAA: Gas Prices Down One Cent in Massachusetts This Week
- Two Nantucket Steamship Authority Employees Test Positive for COVID-19