Sunday Journal Conversation with the ARL of Boston

August 14, 2020

With the Cape and Islands experiencing a heatwave this summer, the ARL of Boston is stressing the importance of not leaving pets in vehicles. Communications Officer Mike Defina joins the program to also talk about how important it is to discard PPE appropriately so that pets won’t attempt to ingest them.

