You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Discussion with The Cape Playhouse

Sunday Journal Discussion with The Cape Playhouse

December 24, 2020

We talk with Michael Rader, the Artistic Director of the Cape Playhouse in Dennisport. We discuss the history of the playhouse, it’s straight from Broadway Shows each summer, the financial struggles during the pandemic and the new movies of “A Christmas Carol”.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 