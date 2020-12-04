Sunday Journal Discussion with the Military Support Foundation

Today, we’re speaking with Don Cox, the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation. The Military Support Foundations offers services to Veteran’s families when the “Bread Winner” in the family has been deployed overseas. During the pandemic, the foundation has been providing thousands of meals to military families as well as support services.
December 4, 2020
