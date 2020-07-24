Adam Epstein, the founder and CEO of Innovative Arts & Entertainment joins us to talk about the new Yarmouth Drive-In and how it’s the only venue in the Northeast that’s capable of showing movies, concerts, comedy and professional sports broadcasts.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Yarmouth Drive-In
July 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chatham Offering COVID-19 Tests to Those Who Attended House Party
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Expands Shark Smart Program
- Woods Hole Film Festival Moves To Virtual Format
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Addresses SSA Deficits
- Champ Homes Receives Grant
- Harwich Mandating Masks in Certain Areas
- Sipson Island Opens to the Public Saturday
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Transition its Mid-Cape COVID-19 Testing Location to Cape Cod Hospital Friday
- Baker-Polito Administration Awards $3 Million in Food Security Grants
- Charter Cup Fishing Tournament Raises Over 155k
- McMahon Plans Second Run For Plymouth & Barnstable State Senate
- Whelan Endorses Xiarhos for State Rep.