Sunday Journal Discussion with the Yarmouth Drive-In

July 24, 2020

Adam Epstein, the founder and CEO of Innovative Arts & Entertainment joins us to talk about the new Yarmouth Drive-In and how it’s the only venue in the Northeast that’s capable of showing movies, concerts, comedy and professional sports broadcasts.

