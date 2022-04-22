Dogs for Better Lives, an organization that trains Hearing Assistance Dogs, Autism Assistance Dogs and Facility Dogs, has opened a location in East Falmouth. Ahead of their ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, Northeast Executive Director Sarah McCraken outlined what makes good service dogs, their boarding program that helps fund their services, and more.
Sunday Journal – Dogs for Better Lives
April 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
