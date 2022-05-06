Following multiple dolphin strandings across the Cape area, Kira Kasper with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was welcomed onto the program this weekend. Kira broke down how these mammals are rescued and brought to safe waters, and how both residents and visitors can help in their mission.
Sunday Journal – Dolphin Strandings with the International Fund for Animal Welfare
May 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
