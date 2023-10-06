Migrant families are staying in Yarmouth, Bourne, Eastham and other communities across Cape Cod, leading to region-wide discussions on immigration, including both support and protests about sheltering here. Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has been in that conversation as well, according to CEO Paul Niedzwiecki. He says letting them work would be the best way to help both the migrants and the Cape’s economy, especially given that almost half of the workforce commutes over Canal Bridges facing increasing maintenance as they age.
Sunday Journal – Employment for Migrants, Bridge Replacements and More with the Cape Cod Chamber
October 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
