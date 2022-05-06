Sunday Journal – Falmouth Road Race

Local authorities have capped the Falmouth Road Race at 10,000 runners this year, about 3,000 less than the usual and a far cry from the 15,000 race organizers planned to request this year. Board of Directors President Scott Ghelfie outlined how the cap will impact this year’s revenue, runners promised space because of COVID restrictions, and future events. Organizers have appealed the decision, and Ghelfie talks about the potential ways the race is exploring to help local authorities manage the influx of attendees.