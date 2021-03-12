Christine Menard, Executive Director of the Family Pantry of Cape Cod joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss food security on Cape Cod during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and what resources are out there for those who may not have needed to utilize such services before.
Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod
March 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
