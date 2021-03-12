You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Family Pantry Of Cape Cod

March 12, 2021

Christine Menard, Executive Director of the Family Pantry of Cape Cod joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss food security on Cape Cod during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and what resources are out there for those who may not have needed to utilize such services before.

