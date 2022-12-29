You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran

Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran

December 29, 2022

Though no injuries were reported, a fire at the Orleans Christmas Tree shops in early December pushed local fire department resources to their limit when it coincided with a medical emergency elsewhere in town. Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran’s department provided mutual aid during the incident. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the growing staffing challenges he says are putting public safety at risk across the Cape.

