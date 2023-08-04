You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – From Hyannis to General: Gary Brito’s Army Journey

Sunday Journal – From Hyannis to General: Gary Brito’s Army Journey

August 4, 2023

General Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command and Cape native, joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the path that led him from his hometown of Hyannis to commanding officer in the military. He also discusses the command’s 50th anniversary, as well as what it was like being back in his hometown for a recent ceremony to recognize the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


