General Gary Brito, Commanding General of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command and Cape native, joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the path that led him from his hometown of Hyannis to commanding officer in the military. He also discusses the command’s 50th anniversary, as well as what it was like being back in his hometown for a recent ceremony to recognize the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday.
Sunday Journal – From Hyannis to General: Gary Brito’s Army Journey
August 4, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mega Millions Jackpot Up to $1.35B, 2nd Largest in Game’s History
- Sunday Journal – From Hyannis to General: Gary Brito’s Army Journey
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Falmouth Town Manager Michael Renshaw Hits Ground Running
- Sunday Journal – New Welcome Center for Heritage Museums and Gardens
- Local Projects Poised to Benefit from Record $56B State Budget
- Cape Cod Baseball League Celebrates 100 Years
- Falmouth Road Race Renews Race Bib Partnership for Nonprofits
- Cape Cod Healthcare Seeks To Fill Shortage Of O Negative Blood At August Blood Drives
- Monomoy School District Names New Director of Curriculum
- Potential School Threats Quelled by Nantucket Police
- Provincetown Expanding Housing Assistance Program
- Sen. Markey Joins Scientists To Release Sea Turtles on West Dennis Beach
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Host Grant Information Sessions