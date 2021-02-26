You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Heart Health with Dr. Elissa Thompson

Sunday Journal – Heart Health with Dr. Elissa Thompson

February 26, 2021

Dr. Elissa Thompson with the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center joins Sunday Journal this week. She discusses what kind of risks heart disease can pose, how it impacts men and women differently, and the importance of keeping the heart healthy. She also discusses what kind of resources are available for those at risk for heart disease, including new tools from Cape Cod Healthcare.

