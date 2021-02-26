Dr. Elissa Thompson with the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center joins Sunday Journal this week. She discusses what kind of risks heart disease can pose, how it impacts men and women differently, and the importance of keeping the heart healthy. She also discusses what kind of resources are available for those at risk for heart disease, including new tools from Cape Cod Healthcare.
Sunday Journal – Heart Health with Dr. Elissa Thompson
February 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Heart Health with Dr. Elissa Thompson
- Sunday Journal – County Administrator Jack Yunits Jr.
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony
- House to Vote on Virus Bill; Arbiter Says Wage Hike a No-Go
- Baker Grilled by Lawmakers on COVID-19 Vaccine Plan
- $3.8 Million in State Grants Announced for Waterfront Projects
- United Way Issues Grants to Boost Local Food Security
- Progress Reported in Nursing Home Vaccine Rollout
- Mass Vaccination Site Coming to Cape Cod Community College
- Cape Cod Commission Continues COVID Recovery Workshop Series
- Study: Right Whale Deaths Caused by Humans are Undercounted
- Next Phase of State’s Reopening Begins Monday
- Massachusetts Vaccination Website Works, But With Long Waits