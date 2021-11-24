You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Housing Assistance Corporation’s Telethon for Hope

Sunday Journal – Housing Assistance Corporation’s Telethon for Hope

November 24, 2021

Housing Assistance Corporation’s 18th annual Telethon for Hope begins on Monday, November 29. Chief Development Officer for HAC Anne Van Vleck as well as Ron Winner, a member of the organization’s board, spoke about the event’s importance and explained how money raised over the course of 12 days will support those in need of housing on the Cape and Islands.

