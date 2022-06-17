Summertime on Cape Cod means local organizations, such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, are bringing internship programs back. Education Director with the AWSC Marianne Long joined us this week to talk about the important work their interns will be undertaking across the region this year, as well as what skills they’ll be able to apply in their careers going forward.
Sunday Journal – Internship Programs with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
June 17, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
