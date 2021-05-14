You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds

Sunday Journal – Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register Of Deeds

May 14, 2021

Jack Meade, Barnstable County Register of Deeds joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the dramatic increases and record sales that the Cape region is seeing in its real estate market.

