Sunday Journal – Jackie Lane With NAMI Cape Cod And The Islands

May 14, 2021

For mental health awareness month Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Cape Cod and the Islands Jackie Lane joins Sunday Journal to outline their services. She discusses with us how COVID has hit the region’s residents hard, especially psychologically.

