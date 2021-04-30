You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League

Sunday Journal – John Garner with the Cape Cod Baseball League

April 30, 2021

Following the announcement of the Cape Cod Baseball League’s revised schedule for the 2021 season, John Garner returns to Sunday Journal for a conversation about the details of the 40-game season, as well as what the league is doing to ensure the safety of players, fans, and the Cape community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

