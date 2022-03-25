You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Lady of the Dunes

Sunday Journal – Lady of the Dunes

March 25, 2022

Producer Frank Durant joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the new documentary “The Lady of the Dunes,” which will be shown at the Cape Cinema and Provincetown Theater on April 1 and April 2 respectively. Frank discussed what we do know about the July 1974 incident in Provincetown, what he and his team found during the film’s creation, and what makes this unsolved murder so captivating nearly 50 years later.

