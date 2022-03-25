Producer Frank Durant joined Sunday Journal this week to discuss the new documentary “The Lady of the Dunes,” which will be shown at the Cape Cinema and Provincetown Theater on April 1 and April 2 respectively. Frank discussed what we do know about the July 1974 incident in Provincetown, what he and his team found during the film’s creation, and what makes this unsolved murder so captivating nearly 50 years later.
Sunday Journal – Lady of the Dunes
March 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Award
- Sunday Journal – Lady of the Dunes
- Experts Worry About How US Will See Next COVID Surge Coming
- Jackson On Track for Confirmation, But GOP Votes in Doubt
- US, EU Announce New Partnership to Undercut Russian Energy
- Army Corp of Engineers Seeks Comments on Vineyard Sound Erosion Prevention
- Provincetown Meeting House to Host Concert for Ukraine
- Nauset Disposal President Retiring, Company Merging
- Nominations Sought for Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- New Barnstable School Superintendent Outlines Priorities
- Eligible Low-Income Workers Will Receive Payment from State
- Madeleine Albright, 1st Female US Secretary of State, Dies
- Yarmouth Opens Wastewater Plan for Public Comments