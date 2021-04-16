Cape Cod National Seashore Deputy Superintendent Leslie Reynolds joins Sunday Journal to talk about 2020’s drastic increase in visitors to the Seashore amid a nationwide push towards outdoor activities amid the COVID pandemic. She also discusses how the national park remained safe, and how best to enjoy nature responsibly among the wildlife as summer approaches.
Sunday Journal – Leslie Reynolds with the Cape Cod National Seashore
April 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Leslie Reynolds with the Cape Cod National Seashore
- Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
- Sunday Journal – Jeni Wheeler with Family Table Collaborative
- Cape COVID Task Force Addresses Vaccine Access
- Healey, State Officials Warn of Funeral Aid Scams
- U.S. Jobless Claims Plunge to 576,000, Lowest Since Pandemic
- Mashpee Annual Town Meeting to be Held Outdoors
- WETFest Program for Students to Go Virtual
- Mashpee Clean Water Plan Receives $12.8 Million
- Homeless Americans Finally Getting a Chance at COVID-19 Shot
- Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year
- Coast Guard Extends Certificate of Documentation Validity
- Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday