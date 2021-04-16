You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Leslie Reynolds with the Cape Cod National Seashore

Sunday Journal – Leslie Reynolds with the Cape Cod National Seashore

April 16, 2021

Cape Cod National Seashore Deputy Superintendent Leslie Reynolds joins Sunday Journal to talk about 2020’s drastic increase in visitors to the Seashore amid a nationwide push towards outdoor activities amid the COVID pandemic. She also discusses how the national park remained safe, and how best to enjoy nature responsibly among the wildlife as summer approaches.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 