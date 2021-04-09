You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Lisa Guyon with WE CAN

Sunday Journal – Lisa Guyon with WE CAN

April 9, 2021

Executive Director of WE CAN Lisa Guyon joins Sunday Journal to talk about how the nonprofit is empowering women across the region. She discusses some of the tools the organization offers, and how they have remained accessibly even during ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

