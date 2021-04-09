Executive Director of WE CAN Lisa Guyon joins Sunday Journal to talk about how the nonprofit is empowering women across the region. She discusses some of the tools the organization offers, and how they have remained accessibly even during ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Sunday Journal – Lisa Guyon with WE CAN
April 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Lisa Guyon with WE CAN
- Sunday Journal – Megan Winton with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal – Ginny Parker with the Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Association
- Vaccine Hunters on Cape Cod helping thousands find Covid 19 Vaccine Appointments
- Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, Dies Aged 99
- Veterans Invited to Special COVID Clinic
- Barnstable County to Host Forum on Coastal Home Relocations
- Barnstable County Receives Grant for Garden, Shellfish Programs
- Officials Optimistic Cape Population Will be Vaccinated by Mid-Summer
- MV Community Services to Host Falmouth Job Fairs
- Direct Sales to Consumer Help Keep Shellfishermen Afloat
- Orleans DPW Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic
- Man Charged with Shooting Falmouth Officers Requests Bench Trial