Sunday Journal – Lobster Fishing Forecast with Mike Sargent

June 2, 2022

The start of summer brings a lot of things to the New England region, including fresh seafood like lobster. Maine lobsterman Mike Sargent was welcomed onto Sunday Journal this weekend for an overview of the lobster fishing forecast. He also discussed ways the industry is looking to improve sustainability and to protect the environment.

