Sunday Journal – Local Business Boost Program Celebrates Launch Successes

February 2, 2023

A new program that is providing one-on-one help for Hyannis businesses as the economy bounces back from COVID celebrated the close of its pilot season. With a new round of funding opening this month, Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse says the program is a blueprint for how local businesses and services can help one another in the face of changing markets and global challenges. She joins Sunday Journal this week to outline the initiative and the hopes she has for it in the future.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


