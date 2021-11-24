We were pleased to welcome Chief Executive Officer for Love Live Local Amanda Converse back onto the program to talk about local commerce as the holiday shopping season kicks into gear. Amanda spoke about programs the organization has set up to ensure that the Cape has a prosperous holiday stretch as well as upcoming events to ring in the season.
Sunday Journal – Love Live Local Holiday Season Prep
November 24, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Love Live Local Holiday Season Prep
- Sunday Journal – Housing Assistance Corporation’s Telethon for Hope
- Sunday Journal – Mental Health Experts in Police Work
- Thanksgiving High School Football Games Set to Kick Off Across Cape
- Baker: Some Hospitals Must Postpone Non-Essential Procedures
- ‘Tis The Season For Giving Returns To Benefit AID’s Support Group
- Yarmouth Select Board Member Tracy Post Running for State Representative Seat
- Housing Assistance Corporation Introduces 12 Days Of Giving Fundraiser
- Cape & Island Towns Receive Award For Efforts In Sustainability
- Department Of Fire Safety Shares Thanksgiving Safety PSA
- Maine Lawmakers Ask Baker to Halt Transmission Line Project
- Dead Humpback Washes Ashore in Provincetown
- Baker Signs Massachusetts’ Congressional Redistricting Map