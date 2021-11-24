You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Love Live Local Holiday Season Prep

November 24, 2021

We were pleased to welcome Chief Executive Officer for Love Live Local Amanda Converse back onto the program to talk about local commerce as the holiday shopping season kicks into gear. Amanda spoke about programs the organization has set up to ensure that the Cape has a prosperous holiday stretch as well as upcoming events to ring in the season.

