With September approaching, AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mary Maguire joins Sunday Journal to outline safe ways to travel for those still looking to get in a road trip before the season’s close. With the more contagious Delta variant of COVID now the dominant strain and children still not eligible for the vaccine, she says long distance trips need more forethought than usual.
Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast
August 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
