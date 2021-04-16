You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast

Sunday Journal – Mary Maguire with AAA Northeast

April 16, 2021

This week on Sunday Journal, we are joined by Mary Maguire, Spokesperson for AAA Northeast, who talks travelling advice, trends and relaxing COVID restrictions ahead of the forecasted busy summer season on Cape Cod. Mary also discusses some other initiatives that are currently being highlighted by AAA regarding safe driving.

