You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award

Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award

March 12, 2021

Sunday Journal is pleased to welcome members of the Selection Committee for the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award Alice George and Ann Canedy onto the program. The two women discussed the history behind the award and its namesake, and also defined what qualities are found in the recipient each year.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 