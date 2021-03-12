Sunday Journal is pleased to welcome members of the Selection Committee for the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award Alice George and Ann Canedy onto the program. The two women discussed the history behind the award and its namesake, and also defined what qualities are found in the recipient each year.
Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
March 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
