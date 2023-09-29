You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – New Executive Director for Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative

Sunday Journal – New Executive Director for Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative

September 29, 2023

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative has welcomed Miranda Daniloff Mancusi as their next Executive Director. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss her short and long-term plans, and the urgency of climate change for the region, with Cape Cod on the frontlines of warming waters and strengthening storms.

