You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – OpenCape CEO Steve Johnston Talks Broadband Expansion Realities

Sunday Journal – OpenCape CEO Steve Johnston Talks Broadband Expansion Realities

January 6, 2023

Following midterm races, a new administration under Governor Maura Healey, and debates around how to utilize COVID relief funding, OpenCape CEO and Executive Director Steve Johnston joins Sunday Journal to talk about opportunities to expand broadband access regionwide. He discusses the challenges that are still ahead for expanding broadband for the entire Cape Cod region and what it would take—from local leaders, state lawmakers, and federal officials—to improve make broadband accessibility.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 