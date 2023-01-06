Following midterm races, a new administration under Governor Maura Healey, and debates around how to utilize COVID relief funding, OpenCape CEO and Executive Director Steve Johnston joins Sunday Journal to talk about opportunities to expand broadband access regionwide. He discusses the challenges that are still ahead for expanding broadband for the entire Cape Cod region and what it would take—from local leaders, state lawmakers, and federal officials—to improve make broadband accessibility.
Sunday Journal – OpenCape CEO Steve Johnston Talks Broadband Expansion Realities
January 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
