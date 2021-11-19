You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Record Donation with Founder Billy Starr

Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Record Donation with Founder Billy Starr

November 19, 2021

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) topped their record in terms of donations for cancer treatment and research. The event raised $64 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and made a number of modifications to its routes to make it happen, according PMC founder and Executive Director Billy Starr in this segment of Sunday Journal.

