Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) topped their record in terms of donations for cancer treatment and research. The event raised $64 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and made a number of modifications to its routes to make it happen, according PMC founder and Executive Director Billy Starr in this segment of Sunday Journal.
Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge Record Donation with Founder Billy Starr
November 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
